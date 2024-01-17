  • 25°
    • Max. 29° Min.18°

Últimas noticias:

Entre Ríos registró 84 casos de Covid: “Debemos pedirles que tomen los recaudos”

Un motociclista fue trasladado al HECA luego de colisionar en Roldán

Tarjetas de Crédito: Alertan por los cambios que introdujo el DNU

“Casate con tu ciudad como testigo”: el 14 de febrero comienzan los matrimonios civiles en espacios públicos

Sigue el Alerta Naranja por las fuertes tormentas en Funes

Lionel Messi, otra vez el mejor del mundo: ganó el tercer premio The Best de su carrera

La apertura de temporada 2024 en el Paseo de la Estación de Funes fue un éxito rotundo

Ciclo de Cine Bajo las Estrellas presenta: “Amor de Gata”

Homenajean a Messi con un mural gigante en un balneario, mientras va por un nuevo premio The Best en competencia con Haaland

Operativos de control en colectivos con resultados positivos

GALERÍA: Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

Los galardones, que se celebran esta noche en Los Ángeles, reconocen a las mejores series televisivas y de las plataformas de streaming.

Jeremy Allen White y Ebon Moss-Bachrach recibieron un Emmy por su trabajo en "The Bear" (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
Jeremy Allen White y Ebon Moss-Bachrach recibieron un Emmy por su trabajo en “The Bear” (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Luego de retrasarse por la huelga de actores y guionistas, los Premios Emmy 2024 se celebran este lunes en el Peacock Theater del centro de Los Ángeles. La ceremonia es transmitida en la Argentina por TNT.

El evento reconoce a las series televisivas y de las plataformas de streaming más destacadas en distintas categorías.

Mejor serie de drama

  • Succession (HBO/Max) – GANADORA
  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Jesse Armstrong acepta el Emmy a mejor serie dramática (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)
Jesse Armstrong acepta el Emmy a mejor serie dramática (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor serie de comedia

  • The Bear (FX) – GANADORA
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)
"The Bear" se llevó el Emmy a mejor serie de comedia (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)
“The Bear” se llevó el Emmy a mejor serie de comedia (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor principal en serie de drama

  • Kieran Culkin (Succession) – GANADOR
  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Kieran Culkin se llevó un Emmy (Foto: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)
Kieran Culkin se llevó un Emmy (Foto: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama

  • Sarah Snook (Succession) – GANADORA
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook fue una de las ganadoras de los Premios Emmy (Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sarah Snook fue una de las ganadoras de los Premios Emmy (Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Por: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Mejor serie limitada, película o antología

  • Beef (Netflix) – GANADORA
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
En esta imagen proporcionada por Netflix, Ali Wong, izquierda, y Steven Yeun en una escena de "Beef". (Foto: Andrew Cooper/Netflix vía AP)
En esta imagen proporcionada por Netflix, Ali Wong, izquierda, y Steven Yeun en una escena de “Beef”. (Foto: Andrew Cooper/Netflix vía AP)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – GANADORA
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Ayo Edebiri se llevó un Emmy por su trabajo en "The Bear" (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
Ayo Edebiri se llevó un Emmy por su trabajo en “The Bear” (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – GANADORA
  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Quinta Brunson se llevó el Emmy por "Abbott Elementary" (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Quinta Brunson se llevó el Emmy por “Abbott Elementary” (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – GANADORA
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge ganó por su trabajo en "The white lotus" (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Jennifer Coolidge ganó por su trabajo en “The white lotus” (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – GANADOR
  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen y Keeley Hawes en los Premios Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
Matthew Macfadyen y Keeley Hawes en los Premios Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – GANADOR
  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • James Marsden (Jury Duty)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach con su Emmy (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach con su Emmy (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Ver esta pubicación en: https://www.mundodeportivo.com/us/videos/20240116/674739/matthew-perry-homenajeado-premios-emmy-2024.html

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – GANADOR
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White con su Emmy por "The Bear" (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Jeremy Allen White con su Emmy por “The Bear” (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef) – GANADORA
Ali Wong se llevó un Emmy por Beef (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
Ali Wong se llevó un Emmy por Beef (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Steven Yeun (Beef) – GANADOR
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun se llevó un Emmy por "Beef" (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
Steven Yeun se llevó un Emmy por “Beef” (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – GANADORA
  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Niecy Nash-Betts aceptando su Emmy por "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)
Niecy Nash-Betts aceptando su Emmy por “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

  • The Bear – Christopher Storer – GANADOR
  • Barry – Bill Hader
  • Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper
  • Only Murders in the Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
  • The Other Two – Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
  • Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

  • Christopher Storer (The bear) – GANADOR
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
  • Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Christopher Storer ganó dos Emmy por "The Bear", pero no asistió a la ceremonia (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Christopher Storer ganó dos Emmy por “The Bear”, pero no asistió a la ceremonia (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor reality

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – GANADOR
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Survivor (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo TV)
  • The Voice (NBC)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" ganó el Emmy a mejor reality (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” ganó el Emmy a mejor reality (Foto: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)Por: REUTERS

Mejor serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Mejor programa de variedades

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – GANADOR
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Trevor Noah fue uno de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Trevor Noah fue uno de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – GANADOR
  • Jake Schreier (Beef)
  • Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
  • París Barclay (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
  • Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble)
  • Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – GANADOR
  • Joel Kim Booster (Fire island)
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble)
  • Patricio Aison (Prey)
  • Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
  • Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story)
Lee Sung Jin y Caitlin Solone en los Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Lee Sung Jin y Caitlin Solone en los Emmy 2024 (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – GANADOR
  • Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)
  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Paul Walter Hauser se llevó un Emmy por su trabajo en "Black Bird" (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Paul Walter Hauser se llevó un Emmy por su trabajo en “Black Bird” (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Por: REUTERS

Mejor guion en serie de drama

  • Succession – Jesse Armstrong – GANADOR
  • Andor – Beau Willimon
  • Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
  • Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith
  • Better Call Saul – Peter Gould
  • The Last Of Us – Craig Mazin
  • The White Lotus – Mike White
Jesse Armstrong se llevó un Emmy por "Succession" (Foto: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
Jesse Armstrong se llevó un Emmy por “Succession” (Foto: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)Por: REUTERS

Mejor dirección para una serie dramática

  • Mark Mylod (Succession) – GANADOR
  • Benjamin Caron (Andor)
  • Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters)
  • Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
  • Andriy Parekh (Succession)
  • Pedro Hoar (The last of us)
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)
Mark Mylod acepta su Emmy de la mano de Jason Bateman (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Mark Mylod acepta su Emmy de la mano de Jason Bateman (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Comentarios

Leer anterior

Tarjetas de Crédito: Alertan por los cambios que introdujo el DNU
Leer siguiente

Un motociclista fue trasladado al HECA luego de colisionar en Roldán

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Mas popular

Educación

Solicitan firmas para la construcción de una ESCUELA SECUNDARIA TÉCNICA en la ciudad

3 de noviembre 2022
Funes

Anoche en Funes se volvió a respirar el humo por fuego en las islas y siguen las complicaciones respiratorias en las personas

23 de septiembre 2020
Funes

Comerciantes indignados vuelven a reclamar por la obra de Cloacas

17 de noviembre 2020
Funes

La Cuarentena de los más chicos en Funes no da para más

29 de septiembre 2020
Internacional

Juegos gratuitos de PlayStation 4 de noviembre

29 de octubre 2020